Realme Buds N1 Launch Date in India: Check Design, Features, and Specifications

Realme has confirmed the launch date of its new wireless TWS earbuds in India. The Realme Buds N1 will be launched alongside Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G in the country on 9 September 2024. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already revealed the design, features, and some specifications of the forthcoming Realme Buds N1.

According to official teasers available on the e-commerce platform Amazon and Realme India website, the TWS earbuds are confirmed to offer users a 360-degree spatial audio experience with up to 46dB hybrid noise cancellation. The Realme Buds N1 will also feature a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, a charging case with an LED indicator light, and silicone tips with rounded stems. Let us check more details below.