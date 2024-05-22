Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Launched: Check Price, Availability & Full Specs Here

Know everything about Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge
(Image: Samsung.com)
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge was unveiled globally on 20 May, Monday. The laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, becomes Samsung's first AI PC, expanding upon its Galaxy AI mobile ecosystem.
The launch of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft that introduces Copilot, Microsoft's suite of AI services, on the device. It was launched just moments after Microsoft took the wraps off its latest AI PCs, the new Surface Pro,11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition, at its Surface and AI event. Let's have a look at the full specifications, availability, design, colors, and price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge starts at $1,349.99 which is roughly around Rs. 1,12,450 for the 14-inch variant and $1,449.99 which is roughly Rs. 1,20,778 for the 16-inch variant.
The laptop is available in a single Sapphire colourway and will be available in the market for purchase starting 18 June.
The new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is available in two sizes 14-inch and 16-inch, reserved for the Edge and Edge Pro models, respectively.
Powering the laptop is a Snapdragon X Elite chipset with Adreno GPU, 12-core CPU, and a dedicated 45 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. Both models support 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.
Galaxy Book 4 Edge being a Copilot+ PC supports AI features such as Live Captions, Circle to Search, Live Translate, Recall and Cocreator.
In addition, users can enhance their experience during video calls with tweaks such as portrait blur and voice focus, courtesy of Windows Studio effects.
The laptop is certified as a Copilot+ PC and promises on-device AI capabilities courtesy of a 45 TOPS NPU for offline processing.
This chipset, built for Galaxy AI, transforms how one creates, communicates and plays with an all-new PC experience.
For the first time ever, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge brings mobile AI features such as Live Translate, Chat Assist and Circle to Search to PCs.
Users through phone plug-in can command phone to do whatever they need call, text, set reminders, and much more, all from the convenience of their laptop. It is like having their own personal phone assistant.
