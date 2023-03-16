Google Pixel Fold, 7a to be Launched Soon; Leaked Specs & Price Here

Google keeps bringing new smartphones in the market and people have loved its gadgets till now. As per the reports, Google is introducing two new smartphones in the market- the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a. These smartphones are expected to be launched in the global markets and the official launch dates will be confirmed soon along with the price.

According to a report, the Google Pixel Fold will begin to be sold in June 2023 and the global is expected in the summer. The smartphone will feature 256GB storage and be priced at around EUR 1,700.

The Pixel Fold will be available in two colors- Carbon and Porcelain colour variants and be accompanied by three coloured covers. The launch in India is yet to be confirmed.