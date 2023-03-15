Redmi Note 12 Series to be Launched on 23 March; Check Design, Specs Here

MI is all set to launch the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones and they will be available for sale in China and India. Now, the brand is getting ready to launch the Note 12 series in wider markets. The tweet by the official Twitter handle of Xiaomi confirmed the global launch to be held at 23:00 hours (GMT +8) on 23 March.

As per reports, the Redmi Note 12 series will have the following series of smartphones: the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The global market may also receive the Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi Note 12S that hasn't been launched in any market so far.

Let's have a quick look on the specs, design, and features of the Redmi Note 12 series.