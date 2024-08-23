Redmi Watch 5 Active Launching on 27 August: Check Features and Specifications

advertisement
Redmi Watch 5 Active is confirmed to be launched in India on Tuesday, 27 August 2024. This new fitness tracker from Xiaomi is all set to take up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge. It will arrive as a successor to the Redmi Watch 3 Active, which was launched in August 2023. The smartwatch will also have a 2-inch screen, slightly larger than the 1.48-inch display on the original model.
According to an official teaser released by the company, the forthcoming Redmi Watch 5 Active will be available in at least two colourways. However, it is still unclear whether the new fitness tracker will feature an LCD screen like its predecessor. Let us read more details below.
Redmi Watch 5 Active will be launched in India on Tuesday, 27 August 2024.
The Redmi Watch 5 Active will be equipped with a 2-inch screen unlike its predecessor, which was equipped with a 1.48-inch screen. The Watch 5 Active will offer up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge, which is significantly longer than the 12 days of battery life provided by the Watch 3 Active.
The Xiaomi Watch 5 Active is also aimed at users who travel in noisy environments. The fitness tracker will now offer a new Clear+ Calling feature that may be useful in noisy environments. The company says that while the Watch 3 Active supported users' connection to smartphones, the new model will only offer support for calls via a clear+ call.
