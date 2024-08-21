OnePlus 13 Launch Date Tipped: Leaked Features, Specifications, Price, and More

advertisement
OnePlus 13 is rumoured to be launched anytime soon as a successor to the already available smartphone OnePlus 12. The Chinese tech giant is yet to confirm the launch but a tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed some of the details about the handset, including timeline, design, price range, features, and some specifications.
According to the tipster, OnePlus 13 may be launched between October and November this year. The device may be powered by powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. Other smartphones like Xiaomi 15, iQOO 1, Realme GT 7 Pro, and Redmi K80 Series may also be unveiled by the end of this year.
According to tipster, the forthcoming OnePlus 13 will be priced similar to the OnePlus 12, which was launched globally at a price of Rs 64,999 for for the base model.
According to a Weibo tipster the 13th iteration of the popular Oxygen series will feature a flat display with slightly curved edges and a glass rear panel. It is believed that the phone will not see a substantial price increase at the launch and it will be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.
As per the tipster, the OnePlus 13 will ditch the circular camera module but it could retain the same lens arrangements as the previous model. There have been rumours saying that the phone could feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and be the first flagship from the company to receive an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone is also likely to retain the 100W fast charging support and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor for the main camera.
