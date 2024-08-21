OnePlus 13 Launch Date Tipped: Leaked Features, Specifications, Price, and More

According to a Weibo tipster the 13th iteration of the popular Oxygen series will feature a flat display with slightly curved edges and a glass rear panel. It is believed that the phone will not see a substantial price increase at the launch and it will be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus 13 will ditch the circular camera module but it could retain the same lens arrangements as the previous model. There have been rumours saying that the phone could feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and be the first flagship from the company to receive an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone is also likely to retain the 100W fast charging support and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor for the main camera.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).