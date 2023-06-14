Reddit Protest: Everything You Need to Know

Why do so many third-party apps exist?



Reddit has a public API (application programming interface), which is a software framework that allows other applications to access and use its data. Many third-party app developers have used Reddit's API to create alternative interfaces or features for Reddit users. For example, some apps offer a different design, layout or theme for browsing Reddit, while others offer enhanced functionality, such as offline access, notifications or filters.



Some of the most popular third-party apps for Reddit include Apollo, Boost, Relay and Sync. These apps have millions of users who prefer them over the official Reddit app or website.