Realme To Launch Its Narzo N53 Smartphone in India on May 18

Realme Narzo N53 details
(Image: Gadgets 360)
Realme keeps coming up with advanced technology gadgets for its users and keeps upgrading their smartphones every now and then. Realme has announced the launch of its "slimmest smartphone," called Realme Narzo N53, in India. The smartphone will be launched on May 18 and the company has already revealed the phone's design ahead of the official launch though a few specifications remain unclear.
This is the second phone under Realme's Narzo N-series within two months. Last month, the company launched the Narzo N55 for Rs 10,999 for the base variant and the new Narzo N53 is expected to be cheaper than the Narzo N55 comsidering the number-naming scheme.
Let's check the price, specs, design of the new Realme Narzo N53.
As per the official image, the Narzo N53 will come in a gold finish which was not available for the Narzo N 55. Other specifications and design details include:
The rear panel has three cutouts with two camera sensors, and the third cutout is for the LED flash
The image reveals volume rockers and a power button on the right, a standard design language across Realme smartphones.
The power button will also work as a fingerprint scanner.
The phone will reportedly offer 16GB of virtual RAM and 33W fast charging.
The Realme Narzo N53 may provide the 5,000mAh battery.
The company has not confirmed the exact measurements, despite calling it its slimmest smartphone.
Realme has clarified that the Realme Narzo N53 will be sold on Amazon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)