Infinix Zero Flip Launch Date in India: Expected Features, Specifications & More

The Infinix Zero Flip is expected to retain the same specifications as its global counterpart. This includes a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is likely to run on XOS 14 based on Android 14.

The phone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the Zero Flip boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the cover display, and a 50-megapixel camera on the inner display.

Additional features include dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL, two OS upgrades (up to Android 16), and a 4,720mAh battery with 70W fast charging support.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).