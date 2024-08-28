Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Officially Teased: Expected Features and Specifications

advertisement
The country's leading smartphone maker, Realme, is all set to reveal its new flagship model, the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, in India. According to an official teaser released by the company, the phone will soon be available in the Indian markets, but the exact launch date has not been confirmed.
The upcoming Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will join the Realme Narzo 70 lineup, including the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, the Realme Narzo 70 5G, and the Realme Narzo 70x 5G. Realme India has already unveiled the design of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo via a press statement and confirmed that the handset will feature a Motorsport-inspired design.
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo will be launched in India soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company.
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is confirmed to flaunt a Motorsport-inspired design, according to the press statement. the smartphone's rear panel is expected to be in a black shade with a thick, yellow vertical stripe running down the middle, while the top edge houses a speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The camera module on the back of the screen is believed to be powered by Turbo Technology, while the front camera sensor is an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone will also feature an electronic image stabilization (EIS) supported 50-megapixel main camera alongside an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. According to the company, the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will offer users a good gaming experience alongside seamless performance.
The Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is expected to be available in four RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. It will come in green, purple, and yellow colourways.
