Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and Offers

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Launch Date, Features, Specifications, Price, and More.
(Photo: realme.com)
Tech giant Realme is all set to launch Narzo 70 Pro 5G in India on Tuesday, 19 March 2024. Ahead of the official release date, the company has unveiled some key features and specifications of the forthcoming Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G including brightest display, 67W SUPERVOOC charging, 8GB+256GB storage, Sony IMX890 camera, and more.
According to the teasers, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro will flaunt the largest sensor in the segment, and will be protected by Horizon glass. The handset will be equipped with Rainwater Smart Touch. Let us check out the Narzo 70 Pro 5G launch date, features, specs, price, and other details below.
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be launched in India on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 at 12 pm IST.
The exact price of Realme Narzo 70 Pro has not been announced yet. However, it is likely to be sold at a starting price of Rs 20,000.
Realme Narzo 70 Pro will be available in early bird sale from 19 March 2024 at 6 pm.
Interested users who will purchase Realme Narzo 70 Pro during the early bird sale will get discounts up to Rs 4,299. Users can also get free Buds T300 worth Rs 2,299.
As per the teasers released by the company, following are some of the confirmed features and specifications of Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.
Brightest display with 2000 nit peak brightness.
50MP Sony IMX890 camera with OIS.
67W SUPERVOOC charging.
8GB+256GB storage.
Horizon Glass design.
Refined software with 65% less pre-installed third party apps.
Creative air gesture for touchless experience.
Rainwater smart touch.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)