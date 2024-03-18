Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and Offers

Tech giant Realme is all set to launch Narzo 70 Pro 5G in India on Tuesday, 19 March 2024. Ahead of the official release date, the company has unveiled some key features and specifications of the forthcoming Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G including brightest display, 67W SUPERVOOC charging, 8GB+256GB storage, Sony IMX890 camera, and more.

According to the teasers, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro will flaunt the largest sensor in the segment, and will be protected by Horizon glass. The handset will be equipped with Rainwater Smart Touch. Let us check out the Narzo 70 Pro 5G launch date, features, specs, price, and other details below.