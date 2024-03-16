Vivo X Fold3: Launch Date, Features, Specifications, Price, and More.
(Photo: gizmochina)
Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch Vivo X Fold3 in China on 26 March 2024. The handset will be announced as a successor to the already available Vivo X Fold2. If reports are to be believed, apart from Vivo X Fold3, the company will also release Vivo X Fold3 Pro on the same date. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.
According to the official teasers, both Vivo X Fold3 and X Fold3 Pro will be the slimmest foldables till date, measuring up to 5.1mm. Although Vivo has kept the key features of Vivo X Fold3 under wraps, some of the tipsters have tipped the specifications of this handset, including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 5500mAh battery, triple rear camera system, and more. Let us read about the Vivo X Fold3 launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.
The new foldable smartphone Vivo X Fold3 by Vivo will be launched in China on 26 March 2024 at 4:30 pm IST.
The company has not revealed the exact price of Vivo X Fold3 yet. However, the expected price is Rs 92,100. Vivo X Fold3 is anticipated to be sold at Rs 1,15,100.
Here is the list of expected features and specification of upcoming Vivo X Fold3.
An 8.03-inch 2K Samsung E7 AMOLED LTPO 8T display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
Triple rear camera system, including 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide and a 64MP periscope.
5500mAh battery with 120W wired charging.
Runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14.
IPX8 rating for water resistance.
In-display fingerprint sensor.
Equipped with Vivo’s in-house V3 imaging chip.
