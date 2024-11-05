iQOO Neo 10 Pro May Launch Soon: List of Leaked Features and Specifications

Regarding cameras, the Neo 10 Pro will reportedly house a 50MP primary camera with an f/1/56 aperture and a secondary 50MP shooter, likely an ultra-wide angle lens. Details about the front-facing camera remain under wraps.

The phone will reportedly retain the plastic frame of its predecessor but upgrade to a Goodix-supplied ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, compared to the optical sensor in the previous model.

While pricing details remain unknown, the leak suggests that iQOO could maintain the same starting price for the Neo 10 series despite the significant upgrades.

iQOO has not yet officially confirmed the launch of the Neo 10 series in India. However, based on previous launches, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro could be expected to debut in India sometime around January or February.