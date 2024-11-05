iQOO Neo 10 Pro May Launch Soon: List of Leaked Features and Specifications

advertisement
iQOO is gearing up to launch its next-generation mid-range smartphone series, the iQOO Neo 10, in China this November, according to a recent leak by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The leak reveals impressive specifications for the upcoming Neo 10 Pro model, including a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and a large 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
The iQOO Neo 10 Pro is expected to feature a flat 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Regarding cameras, the Neo 10 Pro will reportedly house a 50MP primary camera with an f/1/56 aperture and a secondary 50MP shooter, likely an ultra-wide angle lens. Details about the front-facing camera remain under wraps.
The phone will reportedly retain the plastic frame of its predecessor but upgrade to a Goodix-supplied ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, compared to the optical sensor in the previous model.
While pricing details remain unknown, the leak suggests that iQOO could maintain the same starting price for the Neo 10 series despite the significant upgrades.
iQOO has not yet officially confirmed the launch of the Neo 10 series in India. However, based on previous launches, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro could be expected to debut in India sometime around January or February.
