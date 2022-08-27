Quordle 215 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Words of the Day for 27 August 2022

Read the Quordle 215 hints for today, Saturday, 27 August 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
Start your Saturday by solving the Quordle 215 answers today, 27 August 2022. Regular players of the online word puzzle game are accustomed to the rules by now. The players who are going to try solving the puzzles for the first time on Saturday should note that they have to find four words of the day within nine chances. You do not get the score of the day even if one word is wrong so you should be careful.
To solve Quordle 215 answers today, on Saturday, 27 August 2022, you will need help. We are here with all the possible hints and clues so that you can get the score. The solutions are also stated at the end but we would advise you to try finding the words on your own. Learn new English terms on Saturday.
Anybody can start solving the puzzles by visiting the official website of the online game - quordle.com. New puzzles are updated on the website regularly so that players can maintain their score streak.
Let's take a look at the Quordle 215 hints and clues for Saturday, 27 August 2022:
The answers for today start with the letters - U, G, H, and C.
The solutions end with the following letters - P, E, N, and L.
Two words have vowels that are repeated twice.
Two words of the day have no similar letters.
The vowel A is present in the last two words for Saturday.
Ready to know the Quordle solutions now? If you are still playing the game, we would request you to stop reading further.
Quordle 215 solutions today, on Saturday, 27 August 2022 are stated below:
Word 1: USURP
Word 2: GORGE
Word 3: HAVEN
Word 4: CANAL
