Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, 26 August 2022: How To Earn Free Rewards

Know how to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes on Friday, 26 August 2022, on the redemption website.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The web-based battle royale game, Garena Free Fire (FF), has updated the new redeem codes for Friday, 26 August 2022, on its official redemption website. Players must know that the codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes and can be used to earn different kinds of rewards like royale vouchers, diamond hack, emotes, characters, skins for in-game weapons, and many more.
The popular battle royale game, Garena FF, is one of the most downloaded and highly rated games on the Google Play Store. The game updates new codes everyday so that players can claim and use them to complete difficult game levels.
The following is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Friday, 26 August 2022:
FIIF-GI8E-O49F
FV5B NJ45 IT8U
F4N5 K6LY OU9I
FH2G YFDH E34G
F7YG T1BE 456Y
FJBH VFS4 TY23
F87G YF3D GE6B
F5J6 YUH7 6GVT
FBJY-RY56-MLOT
FJO9-4TAS-D3FT
PQR3-BKUI-7LT7
FSDR-FKUI-YVGR
FBTU-6BFY-TBT7
FBJU-T6RF-T1RT
FBTU-6JKI-E8E7
FLU8-HG8R-BHT4
HTY3-RIFG-OR3F
FBJY-RY56-MLOT
FJO9-4TAS-D3FT
YXY3-EGTL-HGJX
ST5K-JCRF-VBHT
S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4
X99T-K56X-DJ4X
FF11-NJN5-YS3E
FF9M-J31C-XKRG
Players who are new to the game or do not know how to obtain the codes and redeem them to unlock rewards must follow the steps below:
1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire (FF) redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com.
2. Log in with any of your registered accounts on Gmail, Facebook, Apple, Huawei, VK, or Twitter. A list of codes will be displayed on the computer screen.
3. Copy and paste each 12-digit alphanumeric code (one at a time) into the dialogue box.
4. Hit the 'Ok' option.
5. The rewards will be revealed and will appear in your game's inbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
Garena Free Fire is banned in India but players can play Garena Free Fire Max which is an alternative to the FF game with better graphics and user-experience.
