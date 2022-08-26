Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, 26 August 2022: How To Earn Free Rewards

Players who are new to the game or do not know how to obtain the codes and redeem them to unlock rewards must follow the steps below:

1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire (FF) redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com.

2. Log in with any of your registered accounts on Gmail, Facebook, Apple, Huawei, VK, or Twitter. A list of codes will be displayed on the computer screen.

3. Copy and paste each 12-digit alphanumeric code (one at a time) into the dialogue box.

4. Hit the 'Ok' option.

5. The rewards will be revealed and will appear in your game's inbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India but players can play Garena Free Fire Max which is an alternative to the FF game with better graphics and user-experience.