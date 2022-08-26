Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Quordle 214 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 26 August 2022

Quordle 214 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 26 August 2022

Quordle 214 words of the day: Solve the puzzles for 26 August 2022 on quordle.com and get a score.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Published:

Know the Quordle 214 answers for 26 August 2022.

(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)

The Quordle 214 answers today, on Friday, 26 August 2022, have already been updated on the official website of the game so that the players can start their day by solving the puzzle, learning new words, and in turn improve their English speaking skills. Quordle is an extremely popular online game that has captured the attention of millennials across the globe.

The rules of the word puzzle game are simple and easy to remember. The players have to solve four puzzles daily to get the score. The words are intricate on most days so the players look for online help on different platforms. We will help you solve Quordle 214 answers today, on Friday, 26 August 2022 so that you can maintain your score streak.

Players must be aware of the tips and tricks to play Quordle. It is advisable to guess the vowels in the words of the day first so that it is easier to find the other letters.

We try to assist our readers with the hints and clues on most days. They are able to find the four answers within the limited chances after going through the hints stated by us.

Quordle 214 Hints and Clues Today: 26 August 2022

Take a look at the Quordle 214 hints and clues today, on Friday, 26 August 2022:

  • The words of the day on Friday begin with the following letters - S, F, K, and C.

  • The answers for today end with the letters - K, Y, A, and N.

  • The first word of the day has only one vowel.

  • The second word of the day on Friday has a repetitive letter.

  • The third word of the day has one vowel that is repeated twice.

  • The fourth word has one vowel and the letter is O.

Quordle 214 Words of the Day Today: 26 August 2022

It is time for us to state the Quordle words of the day for Friday. If you are unable to solve the puzzles, we are here to assist you with the answers.

Quordle 214 words of the day today, on Friday, 26 August 2022 are mentioned here for our regular readers:

Word 1: SPANK

Word 2: FERRY

Word 3: KOALA

Word 4: CROWN

Keep following this space to know more hints and clues if you are a regular Quordle player.
