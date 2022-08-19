Quordle 208 Solutions Today on 20 August 2022: Hints, Clues & Answers of the Day

Read to know the Quordle 208 hints for Saturday, 20 August 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
Dear Players! We are back with the hints, clues, and answers for today's Quordle level. Are you excited to solve the Quordle 208 on Saturday, 20 August 2022? Well, let us begin by helping you in guessing the answers to the puzzle without excessive brainstorming. Like every day, we have some awesome hints and clues for you so that you can complete the Quordle 208 level all by yourself and win a score, thus maintaining your daily winning streak.
All the Quordle players should note that the Quordle 208 words of the day for 20 August 2022 are not a piece of cake and might freak you out. But do not worry as we have got your back. Our hints and clues for today will not only help you to complete the level but will also boost your confidence so that you would want to play the game daily. So, let's begin!
Stuck at the Quordle 208 level? Well do not worry we have got some awesome hints & clues for you today on 20 August 2022, Check the hints & clues below and complete the level to win the score.
Quordle 208 words of the day start with the letters - C, N, C, and S.
The four words of the day end with the letters - Y, D, N, and T.
The first word of the day has two consecutive 'N' letters.
The second word of the day has two vowels - O and A.
The third word of the day has two vowels A and I.
The fourth word of the day has only one vowel and that is 'O'.
Bonus Hint: Second word of the day is related to a person who does not stay at one place for a long time.
Congratulations to all the players who have completed Quordle 208 level with the help of our hints and clues. We are glad that we could be of help. Players who could not find the words of the day should not be disappointed because we have got the solutions of the day for them. Without keeping you waiting any further, let us know the answers.
So, the answers of the day for Quordle 208 on Saturday, 20 August 2022 are:
CANNY
NOMAD
CABIN
SNORT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)