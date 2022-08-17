Quordle 206 Answers Today on 18 August 2022: Hints, Clues & Solutions of the Day

Quordle 206 solutions today: Check the hints for 18 August 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
Excited to solve today's Quordle 206 words of the day on Thursday, 18 August 2022? Well, we are also happy to provide you with the daily hints and clues, along with the answers of the day. The Quordle words of the day today are not so easy; players will need appropriate prompts to guess all the four words quickly. The hints and clues provided by us will make it easier for the daily Quordle players to guess the answers correctly and earn the score for the day effortlessly.
Quordle puzzles often require external help, and we offer hints regularly to our readers so that they won't be stuck at any level. Even though today's Quordle 206 answers are a mixture of both difficult and easy words, players should consider looking at the clues to solve Quordle quickly. Let's try to solve Quordle 206 .
Following are the Quordle 206 hints for today which will help players to find the four words of the day easily:
1. The Quordle 206 four words of the day start with the letters - L, M, R, and T.
2. The four words of the day end with the letters - E, R, H, and A.
3. The first word of the day has three vowels - O, U, and E.
4. The second word of the day has two vowels - A and O.
5. The third word of the day is of Indian origin and has the vowel 'A' two times.
6. The fourth word of the day has a 'T' letter two times and two vowels - E and A.
Bonus Hint: The first word of the day is a parasite usually found on our heads.
No need to be disappointed if you could not complete the Quordle 206 level today. We are here to help and have got the answer for you. The Quordle 206 answers for Thursday, 18 August 2022, are:
Louse
Manor
Rajah
Theta
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)