Quordle 207 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 19 August 2022

Quordle 207 answers for 19 August 2022 are stated towards the end.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
Quordle is a popular word puzzle game that updates itself at midnight so that the players can start their day by solving the words of the day. It is time for the players to start solving Quordle 207 answers today, on Friday, 19 August 2022. They have to solve four words of the day within nine chances to get the score in the game. The ones who are unable to guess the four words correctly, do not get the score.
We will help our readers to solve Quordle 207 answers today, on Friday, 19 August 2022 by providing hints and clues. Players are requested to read the rules of the game before starting to solve the puzzles. The rules are simple and it has contributed to the popularity of the puzzle across the globe among millions of players.
Quordle gained its popularity in 2020 when more people got to know about it. It is an addictive puzzle game that allows players to win scores and learn new terms regularly.
Here are the Quordle 207 hints and clues today, on Friday, 19 August 2022 that the players should read:
The four words of the day begin with A, F, C, and E.
The answers for Friday end with the following letters - T, N, K, and R.
Three words of the day today have no repetitive letters.
The last word of the day has a vowel that is repeated twice.
Three words have at least two vowels.
Congratulations to all the players who got the Quordle score for the day. Keep reading to know the answers so that you can get the score, if you haven't already.
Quordle 207 solutions today, on Friday, 19 August 2022 are stated below:
ASCOT
FEIGN
CHALK
EAGER
