Quordle 165 Answers Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 8 July 2022

Quordle 165 answers today, Friday, 8 July 2022, are a mixture of both difficult and easy terms. Three of the words of the day are quite common, and players might not find it too hard to solve the puzzle. But one of the words is a tough one to crack. The words of the day for today have already been updated on the website, quordle.com.

Quordle online puzzle game has become popular across the world in a short time. Those who are acquainted with Wordle would definitely enjoy this puzzle as well.

Let's now start solving Quordle 165 today, Friday, 8 July 2022.