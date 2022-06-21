Quordle 148 Answers Today: Read the Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 21 June 2022

Quordle 148 puzzles for 21 June 2022 are available on the website.
(Photo: quordle.com)
Quordle word puzzle game is back with four new words of the day today, on Tuesday, 21 June 2022. The word puzzle game is extremely popular across the world. It is similar to Wordle, but there are a few rules that make the two web-based games different. In Quordle, players must guess four words within nine chances each day to get a score.
Anybody can play Quordle by visiting the official website, quordle.com. New puzzles are posted on the site daily. If you are looking for hints and clues to help you to solve Quordle 148 words of the day today, Tuesday, 21 June 2022, then you have come to the right place.
Here are the Quordle 148 hints and clues for today, Tuesday, 21 June 2022:
The words of the day today begin with the letters - T, S, M, B.
Quordle 148 answers today end with the letters - T, E, A and T.
All the words of the day today, on 21 June 2022 have vowels.
One word of the day has a repetitive letter which is a vowel.
The vowel A is used in three words of the day today.
The first Quordle word has a repetitive letter.
Players who are unable to guess the answers correctly need not worry. We have the final answers for you. Keep reading to know solutions for Quordle 148.
Quordle 148 solutions for today, Tuesday, 21 June 2022, are as follows:
Quordle Word 1: TREAT
Quordle Word 2: SCALE
Quordle Word 3: MAGMA
Quordle Word 4: BLURT
We hope to help our readers with more Quordle hints, clues and words of the day in the future so that they can get the score. Come back tomorrow to know the solutions and hints.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)