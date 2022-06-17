Wordle 364 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 18 June 2022

Read the Wordle 364 word of the day for 18 June 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Wordle word puzzle game has a brand new word to solve on Saturday, 18 June 2022. The word game has provided both easy and tough words this week, leaving the players confused. On some days, the players could guess the word in no time, while on other days, they needed to look at the answer elsewhere to get a score. We want to warn our readers that the Wordle 364 answer on 18 June is also a tough one.
The web-based word puzzle game is owned by The New York Times so the players need to visit its official website to find and play the puzzle. We are here to help you solve the Wordle 364 word of the day on Saturday, 18 June 2022. Keep reading to know the hints, word of the day, and other important details.
We provide hints and clues daily for our readers so that they can find the Wordle answer easily. If you are here to read the Wordle 364 hints, then you have come to the right place.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 364 hints and clues on Saturday, 18 June 2022:
The word of the day begins with the letter C.
Wordle 364 ends with the letter O.
The word of the day has a lot of repetitive letters.
The Wordle word of the day on 18 June 2022 has two vowels.
One vowel is repeated in the word.
Now that we've mentioned the hints, it is time for us to reveal the Wordle answer for 18 June. The players who have used up their chances and want to know the final answer can continue reading.
The Wordle 364 word of the day on Saturday, 18 June 2022 is CACAO. It is a specific type of seed that is used to make chocolate.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)