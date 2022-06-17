Wordle 364 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 18 June 2022

The Wordle word puzzle game has a brand new word to solve on Saturday, 18 June 2022. The word game has provided both easy and tough words this week, leaving the players confused. On some days, the players could guess the word in no time, while on other days, they needed to look at the answer elsewhere to get a score. We want to warn our readers that the Wordle 364 answer on 18 June is also a tough one.

The web-based word puzzle game is owned by The New York Times so the players need to visit its official website to find and play the puzzle. We are here to help you solve the Wordle 364 word of the day on Saturday, 18 June 2022. Keep reading to know the hints, word of the day, and other important details.