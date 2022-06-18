Quordle 145 Answers Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Words for 18 June 2022

Here are the hints for Quordle 145 today, 18 June 2022
The regular players of Quordle are eagerly waiting to solve new words of the day today, Saturday, 18 June 2022. The wait is finally over as the word puzzle game has already posted Quordle 145 today on the official website. The ones who are interested to solve the puzzles today are requested to visit the official website of Quordle: quordle.com. The web-based word game posts new puzzles on the website daily for the people to solve and get the score.
The game has grown quite popular all across the world. People from every generation are curious to play the word puzzle game as it helps to expand their English vocabulary. The rules make the game more interesting for the players. Each player gets only nine chances to solve four Quordle words daily. Lets' solve Quordle 145 today.
We are here to assist all our readers with the Quordle 145 hints and clues today. Here are a few hints that can help to guess the four Quordle words of the day today, on Saturday, 18 June 2022:
The words of the day today begin with the letters P, M, A, and M.
Quordle 145 puzzles end with the letters C, L, E, and L.
Quordle words of the day today have at least two vowels in each term.
There are certain repetitive letters in the Quordle 145 answers for 18 June 2022.
We are sure these hints and clues will help the players guess the Quordle words correctly today.
Now, we will reveal the Quordle 145 answers today, on Saturday, 18 June 2022 for our readers who are ardent fans of the word puzzle game and want to get the score.
Quordle 145 solutions today, Saturday, 18 June 2022 are as follows:
Quordle 1: PANIC
Quordle 2: METAL
Quordle 3: AGATE
Quordle 4: MODEL
