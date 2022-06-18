Quordle 145 Answers Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Words for 18 June 2022

The regular players of Quordle are eagerly waiting to solve new words of the day today, Saturday, 18 June 2022. The wait is finally over as the word puzzle game has already posted Quordle 145 today on the official website. The ones who are interested to solve the puzzles today are requested to visit the official website of Quordle: quordle.com. The web-based word game posts new puzzles on the website daily for the people to solve and get the score.

The game has grown quite popular all across the world. People from every generation are curious to play the word puzzle game as it helps to expand their English vocabulary. The rules make the game more interesting for the players. Each player gets only nine chances to solve four Quordle words daily. Lets' solve Quordle 145 today.