Prophet Row: Malaysian Hacktivist Group Targets Govt, University Websites

An account linked to the Malaysian hacktivist group DragonForce Malaysia put out a statement announcing a cyber-offensive against the Indian government, in response to the comments made by BJP leaders against the Prophet Muhammad.

The tweet, posted on 10 June, mentioned that DragonForce would conduct a “special operation” to avenge this insult. Since then, DragonForce has posted links to websites that they have allegedly targeted.

The tweet included a screenshot with a message which said, "Your apology means nothing to us. So, action must be taken!"