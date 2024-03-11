Poco X6 Neo To Launch On 13 March: Price, Design & Specifications

Poco X6 Neo is all set to rock the market with its powerful specs and sleek design, launching on March 13. It is confirmed to be launched in India. The company has officially teased the design of the phone alongside the launch date. The company has also revealed some features of the upcoming handset and its color option. The smartphone is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro 5G that was launched in China last year and could give tough competition to the recently unveiled mid-range rivals from Realme, Samsung, and Lava. The X6 Neo is said to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.