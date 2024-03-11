Poco X6 Neo To Launch On 13 March: Price, Design & Specifications

Know everything about Poco X6 Neo
(Image: udaipurkiran.com/)
Poco X6 Neo is all set to rock the market with its powerful specs and sleek design, launching on March 13. It is confirmed to be launched in India. The company has officially teased the design of the phone alongside the launch date. The company has also revealed some features of the upcoming handset and its color option. The smartphone is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro 5G that was launched in China last year and could give tough competition to the recently unveiled mid-range rivals from Realme, Samsung, and Lava. The X6 Neo is said to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.
Poco India confirmed through a post on X that the Poco X6 Neo will launch in India on 13 March 13 at 12 pm IST.
The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits.
A microsite on the e-commerce website teases the upcoming handset in a blue color option.
It is seen with a rectangular rear camera module, housing two camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit.
The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor based on the TSMC 6nm process, paired with Mali G57 GPU.
Poco's upcoming smartphone will feature up to LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.
The Poco X6 Neo will feature a 108MP rear camera and a 16MP front-facing shooter.
The smartphone might as well feature a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33 watts of fast charging.
The print on the rear camera module of the Poco X6 Neo confirms that the smartphone will be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor.
The smartphone is claimed to sport a "bezel-less design" with a 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.
In the teaser images, one can see the model with a flat-centered hole-punch display, with almost negligible side bezels.
The smartphone is to measure 7.69mm in thickness.
