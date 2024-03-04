Nothing Phone 2a Launch in India on 5 March: Features, Specs & Live Streaming

Nothing Phone 2a launch date in India. Features, Specifications, Price, and More.
The most anticipated smartphone Nothing Phone 2a is all set to be launched in India tomorrow on 5 March 2024. The handset will arrive as a successor to the already available Nothing Phone 2. With several amazing features and specifications the Nothing Phone 2 smartphone may be a tough competition to recently launched Realme and Xiaomi handsets.
If reports are to be believed, Nothing Phone 2a will be launched with two CMF audio products, including Neckband Pro and Buds. The smartphone will flaunt a transparent design theme with Glyph Interface. Let us check out the Nothing Phone 2a launch date in India, features, specifications, price, and live streaming details below.
Nothing Phone 2a will be launched in India on Tuesday, 5 March 2024.
Nothing Phone 2a will be launched in India at 5 pm IST.
Here is the list of expected features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone Nothing Phone 2a in India.
A 6.7-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Nothing 2.5, based on Android 14 operating system.
Dual 50 megapixel rear camera system. 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
5,000 mAh battery.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset.
Available in two color options including white and black.
Although the company has not revealed the price of Nothing Phone 2a yet. It is expected that the handset will be priced at Rs 30,000 in India. Check this space regularly for the latest details.
The live streaming of Nothing Phone 2a may be available on the official website of the company, in.nothing.tech.
