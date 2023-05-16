POCO F5 To be Sold in India From 12 Noon Today; Available on Flipkart

POCO F5, F5 Pro Global Launch details
(Image: mysmartprice.com)
POCO launched their latest F series smartphone- the POCO F5 in India last week. The POCO F5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor and promises flagship-grade performance. Moreover, they have equipped the device with faster LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The day POCO F5 smartphone was launched in India, the company had informed about the sale on Flipkart from 16 May 2023.
After the launch of the smartphone POCO F5, the company confirmed the various specs, design, features, price in India. Let's have a look at these before you decide to buy POCO F5.
The POCO F5 will cost Rs 29,999 in India for the 8GB + 256GB configuration variant. The POCO F5 also retails a 12GB + 256GB configuration option which will cost Rs 33,999. The POCO F5 will be sold from 12:00 PM, today, 16 May via Flipkart.
POCO is offering a flat Rs 3000 discount with HDFC, ICICI, Axis, and SBI Debit and Credit Card transactions as their launch offer. Buyers can also avail Rs 3,000 bump-up exchange value if they exchange their old phones. But these both offers cannot be combined.
The POCO F5 5G has the following specifications and features:
The smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 powered phone in the country making it one of the best available choices for people looking for power-packed smartphone.
POCO F5 offers all the latest features including a 12-bit 120Hz display, a 64MP OIS camera, a 5000mAH battery, and 67W fast charging.
The POCO F5 offers a 120Hz OLED display with a Full HD+ (1080 × 2400 pixel) resolution, 1000nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
The 12-bit display panel of POCO F5 measures 6.67 inches diagonally and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
the smartphone features support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.
F-series smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor that comes with an Adreno 725 GPU, with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
The smartphone comes pre-loaded with MIUI 14, based on the latest version of Android, that is Android 13.
POCO F5 offers a triple-rear camera setup. The primary camera includes a 64MP sensor with OIS support accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor.
It also has 16MP front shooter for video calls and selfies.
The handset features a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio and Hi-Res audio certification.
POCO F5 offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, offering a 3.5mm audio jack and an infrared sensor.
The POCO F5 5G will be available in three colour options – Snowstorm White, Carbon Black, and Electric Blue.
It weighs 181 grams and measures 161.11 × 74.95 × 7.9mm.
It offers Dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou.
