Phone Battery Health: Charging Tips To Improve Battery Life

Always use a charger provided by your smartphone manufacturer. This becomes even more important if your phone supports fast charging. Good quality original chargers ensure longer and better battery life. Moreover, smartphone devices and chargers are designed and tested together, they function optimally together. Avoid using third-party chargers or cheap alternatives not recommended or compatible with the specifications of the original smartphone adapter.

Fast charging heats the battery more than a normal charger, which affects the battery lifespan as batteries get corroded due to oxidation from heat. It has become a common issue for many batteries. Therefore, it is recommended to use the fast charger only when necessary and the one supported by your phone. Alternatively, to speed up charging you can switch on the Power Saving and Airplane mode and leave the phone idle while it is charging.

Never let your phone battery completely drain. Battery draining results in a chemical imbalance inside the battery, which is difficult to reverse. This imbalance reduces battery life, and you'll have to charge your phone frequently, often until the battery backup gets short enough to become useless.

Avoid charging your smartphone overnight while sleeping. Excessive charging produces heat inside the battery and causes a change in the composition of the electrolyte and in some cases also causes outgassing and a swollen battery, which affects the battery life. The heat produced is bad for the battery as well as bad for the neighboring electronics of your device.

When you have several applications open, every app gets its share of processing and memory usage. This creates a processing load on the phone to provide these services at the expense of the current drawn from the battery. So, it is recommended to close the apps when not in use.

Li-ion batteries used in smartphones provide optimum performance and hold a charge at maximum capacity for an average of 400-500 charging or discharging cycles. Each charge/discharge cycle brings the charging wear to the battery. The battery capacity reduces if you've been using your smartphone for more than a couple of years as compared to when it was new.