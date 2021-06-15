Paytm Users Can Now Book COVID Vaccine Slots Directly From the App

Last month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) released the guidelines for integration of Indian Vaccine portal Co-WIN with third-party applications.

These guidelines will enable third-party apps to include CoWIN API in their own apps, which will allow their users to book vaccine slots through that app.

According to a report by Reuters, Paytm, Infosys and MakeMyTrip are some of the companies which asked for the permission to offer vaccine booking to their users. Some other companies have asked for the permission as well.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)