Paytm QR Code UPI Payments at Indian Railway Stations: How To Use Consumers can now book Indian railway tickets by scanning QR Codes on ATVMs. Raajwrita Dutta Tech News Published: Paytm announces partnership with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Paytm announced on Wednesday, 2 March 2022, that it has expanded its partnership with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Consumers can now use digital ticketing services through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) installed at railway stations across the country.

This is the first time ever that Indian Railways will provide an option to make digital payments for ticketing services through UPI on ATVMs. It promotes cashless commuting among railway passengers.

The process of paying digitally for ticketing services has gone live across all ATVM machines at railway stations in India.

Paytm QR Code UPI Payments at Indian Railway Stations: Features

The Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) at the railway stations are stand-alone booths that are touch-screen based. Passengers travelling via Indian Railways can pay digitally for the tickets without any smart cards.

Passengers will also be able to purchase unreserved train journey tickets and platform tickets by scanning QR codes on the ATVM screens.

Paytm also allows passengers to renew their seasonal tickets and recharge smart cards through the same process.

The best feature of paying by means of Paytm is that it offers railway passengers the flexibility of paying through a variety of payment options.

One can use Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, Net Banking, Credit Card or Debit Card to make payments at the Indian Railway platforms.

Paytm QR Code Payment at Railway Stations: How To Make Digital Payments on ATVM

Here are a few simple steps that passengers have to follow while making Paytm QR Code payments at the Indian Railway Stations: At the ATVM, select a route for ticket booking or enter a smart card number if you want to recharge.

Select Paytm as the payment option.

Scan the QR code that is displayed on the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) screen.

Based on the selection, your smart card will be recharged or a physical ticket will be generated. This new initiative by Paytm is in compliance with the company's effort to promote cashless transactions and digital payments across India.

The digital payment solution for ATVMs is in addition to the various services that Paytm provides for railway passengers, such as e-catering payments and reserved train ticket booking through the Paytm app.

Now railway passengers can book tickets and recharge smart cards anywhere in India, by just scanning the Paytm QR code in a hassle-free manner.