Paytm Shares Sink to Record Low After RBI Puts Curbs on Payments Bank

The stock market price of One 97 Communications Ltd, payments platform Paytm's parent company, fell 12 percent to an all time low of Rs 672 on Monday, 14 March.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect, due to certain “material supervisory concerns".

The payments bank, which was slapped with a Rs 1 crore penalty last year for deficiencies in regulatory compliance information, has now been directed by the central bank to appoint an audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT system.

After commanding India's largest initial public offering (IPO) in November, Paytm's shares tanked on debut, erasing more than half of investors' money in less than two months. The share on Monday saw a 65 percent decline from the listing price of Rs 2,150.