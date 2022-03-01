Ashneer Grover Resigns From BharatPe: What Led to This? Controversy Explained

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and Managing Director (MD) of BharatPe, on Monday, 28 February, resigned from the fintech firm with immediate effect.

While he relinquished the roles of BharatPe MD and director of the board, Grover has stated that he will continue on as the “single largest individual shareholder of the company.”

His resignation comes close on the heels of BharatPe sacking his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, Head of Controls at the company, over allegations of misappropriation of funds; and Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rejecting Grover’s petition against the company for initiating an investigation against him.

In his resignation letter, Grover wrote: