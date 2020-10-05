Paytm Challenges Google & Apple by Launching Its Own App Store

Paytm was removed from Google Play Store a few days ago for violating its gambling policies.

In a bid to support Indian app developers after its own app was removed by Google from its Play Store recently , leading digital payments platform Paytm on Monday, 5 October, launched an Android Mini App Store to support local developers and take their innovative products to the masses. Paytm said it will provide listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges. For payments, developers will be able to give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and Cards to their users. More than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathlon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the programme.

What Does Paytm’s New Mini App Store Offer?

Mini apps are a custom-built mobile website that gives users app-like experience, without having to download them.

You can find the Paytm Mini App Store option in the app’s main dashboard and by tapping on ‘More’. This app store has been running in beta with select users and witnessed over 12 million visits in September.

Paytm has created the digital infrastructure to enable small developers and businesses to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps that can be built using HTML and javascript technologies.

The company provides Paytm wallet, Paytm Payments Bank account and UPI at zero charges and levies a 2 percent charge for other instruments like credit cards.

The company said that local India's app store aims to drive the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

Paytm Mini App Store offers direct access to discover, browse and pay without downloading or installing separate apps.