Audi Q8 e-tron Launch Date in India: Expected Features, Specs, Price, and More

Audi Q8 e-tron will arrive in India on 18 August. Check details here.
(Photo: businesstoday.in)
Audi India is all set to launch the new electric luxury SUV car Audi Q8 e-tron in India on 18 August 2023. The luxury car will be available in two variants including Sportback coupe and standard SUV.
According to online leaks, the vehicle is expected to flaunt major upgrades in design, features, and key specs. Audi Q8 e-tron is a revamped version of the already available e-tron, the first electric SUV by German luxury car manufacturer.
Let us read about the expected features and key specs of the upcoming Audi Q8 e-tron in India.
Blacked-out grille.
New Audi monochrome logo.
Downward projecting light bar at the front side of the SUV.
Front bump has been reprofiled with larger air intakes at dual sides.
Both the variants will flaunt 20 inch alloy wheels.
Blacked-out B-pillar flaunts Audi' and 'Q8 e-tron quattro' lettering.
Redesigned rear bumper along with new Q8 badges on the tail gate.
16-speaker Bang.
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Ventilated front seats with massage and memory function.
Olufsen sound system.
Panoramic sunroof.
A 360-degree camera system.
A tire pressure monitoring system.
Four-zone climate control.
114kWh battery with an output of 408 horsepower and 664Nm of torque.
The upcoming Audi Q8 e-tron may be launched in Indian markets with a price range between 1.10 crore to Rs 1.40 crore. The exact price is yet to be unveiled. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
