Audi Q8 e-tron Launch Date in India: Expected Features, Specs, Price, and More

Audi India is all set to launch the new electric luxury SUV car Audi Q8 e-tron in India on 18 August 2023. The luxury car will be available in two variants including Sportback coupe and standard SUV.

According to online leaks, the vehicle is expected to flaunt major upgrades in design, features, and key specs. Audi Q8 e-tron is a revamped version of the already available e-tron, the first electric SUV by German luxury car manufacturer.

Let us read about the expected features and key specs of the upcoming Audi Q8 e-tron in India.