Oppo F25 Pro 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More.
(Photo: oppo.com/in)
Tech giant Oppo is all set to launch its new smartphone Oppo F25 Pro 5G in India tomorrow on Thursday, 29 February 2024. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already revealed some key features and specifications of the handset, including design, color, display, camera system and more.
According to the landing page of Oppo F25 Pro on the official website of Oppo India, eligible customers have a chance to win Oppo F25 Pro 5G & Enco Buds2 for free through coupons and loyalty points till 5 March 2024. Let us check out the Oppo F25 Pro launch date in India, features, specifications, sale date, and other important details below.
Oppo F25 Pro will be launched in India on Thursday, 29 February 2024.
Although the exact price of Oppo F25 Pro has not been revealed by the company. There are speculations that the handset may be priced in the country at a price of Rs 25,000.
Here is the list of features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone Oppo F25 Pro.
An ultra-slim 7.54mm profile.
Smart and sleek design, weighing up to 177gms.
120Hz borderless AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, made up of Panda Glass for strength, scratch resistance, and durability.
IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.
Ultra clear triple camera system including 64MP OV64B 1/2” sensor with a f/1.7 aperture, 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide camera backed by the Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 16mm focal length for expansive landscape shots and group photos, as well as a 2MP macro camera with an OV02B10 sensor that can capture intricate details from as close as 4cm away. 32MP IMX615 selfie camera housed in a punch hole cut for selfies and video calling.
Available in two color variants including Lava Red and blue shade with water ripple-like patterns.
67W SuperVOOC charging.
