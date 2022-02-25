OpenSea NFT Phishing Attack Could Have Triggered Drop in Trading Volume

OpenSea, the world's largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens, reportedly saw a significant drop after a phishing attack on Saturday, 19 February, led to traders losing over $1.7 million.

Trading in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) plummeted in recent days. According to DappRadar data, OpenSea's trading volume has dropped 25 percent in past 24 hours, while its seven-day trading volume is down by 37 percent.

It is worth noting that since the market is already highly volatile, the marketplace saw a net gain in volume of about 5 percent in the last 30 days.