‘Was Not Consistently Candid’: OpenAI Fires Co-Founder and CEO Sam Altman
Once the face of OpenAI, CEO and co-founder Sam Altman was ousted from the tech company on Saturday, 18 November, after its board of directors said that it "no longer has confidence in his [Altman's] ability to continue leading OpenAI."
In a blog post, the OpenAI board said that following a deliberative review process, it has "concluded that he [Altman] was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."
It also announced that Altman's office will now be temporarily occupied by Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, who will serve as interim CEO while OpenAI "conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO."
Following the board's announcement, Altman said, "I loved my time at openai. It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit."
"Most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later,” he added on X (formerly Twitter).
But later, Brockman took to X to announce that he had quit the company "after learning today's news."
OpenAI researchers Jakub Pachocki, Aleksander Madry and Szymon Sidor have also resigned after Altman's ouster, Reuters reported.
Interim OpenAI CEO Mira Murati has been a part of the San Francisco-based company’s leadership for five years and "has played a critical role in OpenAI’s evolution into a global AI leader," as per the statement.
"She brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company’s values, operations, and business, and already leads the company’s research, product, and safety functions," the statement added.
Microsoft, which has bet $13 billion dollars so far on the ChatGPT creator, said that it's partnership with OpenAI will continue. “We have a long-term partnership with OpenAI and Microsoft remains committed to Mira and their team as we bring this next era of AI to our customers,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge.
The statement was reaffirmed by Satya Nadella, the CEO of the big tech company.
Founded in 2015, OpenAI started out as a non-profit venture with Elon Musk as one of its co-chairs. But the Tesla boss quit the group in 2018, citing a conflict of interest.
In 2019, the company transitioned from a non-profit model to a 'capped-profit' business model.
Excluding Altman and Brockman, the firm's board of directors comprises:
OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever
Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo
GeoSim Systems former CEO Tasha McCauley
Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology's Strategy Director Helen Toner
In April this year, OpenAI raised $300 million from venture capitalists and was valued between $27-$29 billion dollars, according to TechCrunch.
