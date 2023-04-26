OnePlus Pad Price Confirmed in India: Features, Specs, Pre-Order Date, and More

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019OnePlus Pad Price Confirmed in India: Features, Specs, Pre-Order Date, and More

The price of OnePlus Pad in India ranges from Rs 37,999 to 39,999. Details inside.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

OnePlus Pad price has been confirmed in India. Pre-orders start from 28 April. Details below.

(Photo Courtesy: PR newswire)

Tech giant OnePlus launched the first ever tablet 'OnePlus Pad' in the country earlier this year at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event alongside OnePlus 11 Pro. However, the company had not revealed the price, pre-order, and sale date so far. OnePlus has now officially announced the price and sale date of the OnePlus Pad in India along with the pre-order details.

The OnePlus pad is currently available in India in two variants including  8GB & 128GB internal storage, and 12GB RAM & 256GB storage. The base model (8GB+128 GB) is available at a price of Rs 37,999 while the other model (12 GB+256GB) is available at a price of Rs 39,999.

OnePlus Pad Pre-Order Date in India

The pre-order of OnePlus pad in India will start from 12 pm on 28 April 2023.

OnePlus Pad Sale Date in India

The sale date of OnePlus pad in India is 1 May 2023. The sale will be specifically available on the OnePlus Experience store. Also, an open sale will start from 2 May 2023 at 12 pm at noon.

OnePlus Pad: Features and Specifications

  • An 11.6-inch 2.8K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

  • A 2.5D curved glass layered on top.

  • Dolby Vision

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Powered by  MediaTek Dimensity 9000 4nm processor.

  • Mali-G70 10-core GPU for graphics

  • Quad speakers

  • Runs Android 13 out-of-the-box along with the custom OxygenOS 13.1.

  • A 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

  • Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 802.11.

  • 13 megapixel back camera with LED flash.

  • 8 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

