OnePlus Open Launch Event Today: Live Streaming Details & Price in India

Check the OnePlus Open Foldable launch date, time, and live streaming details
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Know everything about OnePlus Open Foldable launch event

(Image: iStock)

OnePlus is all set to launch its first foldable smartphone — the OnePlus Open in the global and Indian markets. The launch event for the OnePlus Foldable is scheduled at 7:30 PM today in Mumbai. The event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

In the “Open for Everything event”, the company will unveil the smartphone highlighting various features and specifications of the product. According to OnePlus, their foldable phone “challenges the conventional norms” and “seeks to eliminate the trade-offs that often plague most foldable devices.”

OnePlus Open Launch Event: Date & Time

The OnePlus event called 'the Open for Everything event' is scheduled for 7:30 PM today, 19 October 2023 on a Thursday.

OnePlus Open Launch: Live Streaming Details 

As per the company's official information, the OnePlus Open Foldable will be unveiled in the event which will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the company.

OnePlus Open Foldable: Price

According to a recent report by WinFuture, the OnePlus Open smartphone is expected to be available in black and green colors. As per the reports, OnePlus may be available at a price of $1,699, which is approximately Rs 1,41,405 which makes it slightly more affordable than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

