iQOO 11 5G Launched in India Today; Know Design, Features & Price in India

The iQOO 11 is officially launched today in the Indian market and it will be the first launch of 2023. The smartphone will be powered by the flag-shipped Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The company has shared a few specifications about the upcoming device on their official e-commerce partner- Amazon. Interested buyers must know that like the previous iQOO devices, the new iQOO smartphone will be sold on the Amazon website.

Now let's know the design, and features of the smartphone along with the live streaming details of the launch event.