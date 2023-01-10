iQOO 11 5G Launched in India Today; Know Design, Features & Price in India

iQoo 11 Series launch date in India on 10 January. Features, specs, and everything you must know about the 5G phone.
(Photo: iqoo.com)
The iQOO 11 is officially launched today in the Indian market and it will be the first launch of 2023. The smartphone will be powered by the flag-shipped Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
The company has shared a few specifications about the upcoming device on their official e-commerce partner- Amazon. Interested buyers must know that like the previous iQOO devices, the new iQOO smartphone will be sold on the Amazon website.
Now let's know the design, and features of the smartphone along with the live streaming details of the launch event.
iQOO 11 5G is set to be sold at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 64,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage version.
iQOO 11 5G will be available for purchase from 12 January for Amazon Prime subscribers and 13 January 13 for non-Prime members.
The new iQOO device partnered with the luxury automobile company BMW to launch a special edition- iQOO 11 devices.
In association with BMW, the new iQOO 11’s will feature a white finish with the distinct BMW's patented color stripes of red, blue, and black.
The smartphone remains similar with minor changes to the rear camera module.
The rear camera system will feature a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled primary shooter, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.
The device will be introduced with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The company has used UFS 4.0 storage technology with a read speed of up to 4200Mbps.
The new handset will support 120W wired charging capabilities.
The smartphone claims to be charged from 0% to 50% within 8 minutes.
It is the first smartphone of the company to come integrated with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
The smartphone has Vivo's new V2 chipset to offer an improved night photography experience.
The company will launch the vanilla iQOO 11 5G variant in India.
The smartphone will be available for sale from 13 January on Amazon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)