Why Nickel Prices Went Through the Roof and How It Could Affect EVs

Within two days, the price of base metal nickel rose 250 percent to cross the the $100,000-per-tonne mark and hit an all time high on Tuesday, 8 March.

It was such a drastic jump that the London Metal Exchange (LME), which is the world's largest futures and options exchange for base metals, suspended the trade of nickel.

The Russia-Ukraine war, of course, is partly responsible for this. But that has been going on for nearly three weeks and the spike in nickel price was more recent, and sudden.

To understand why this happened now, and how it will affect electric vehicle manufacturers, it's worth looking at how nickel is traded, and how one man made a terrible bet.