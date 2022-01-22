Production Delays, Missing Features: Ola Electric off to a Shaky Start

Ola entered the electric vehicle (EV) space with a bang. In July last year, its electric scooters saw 1 lakh reservations in just 24 hours of opening of pre-launch bookings.

Its main competitors Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, and Aether Energy sold just 40,000, 24,000, and 14,000 units respectively in the last year, Autocar reported.

In a blog, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, "It was one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history."

By all accounts Ola Electric was off to an excellent start, but cracks are beginning to show – delayed deliveries, missing features, and customer complaints.