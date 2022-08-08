Honda New BigWing Model Launch Today, 8 August 2022: Features, Specs, and Price

Honda New BigWing Model Launch: Date, Time, Price, Features, and Specs.
(Photo Courtesy: hondabigwing.in)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch the premium bike BigWing today on 8 August 2022. The official teaser regarding the same was released on the official social media handles of the company. Although the company has not revealed much about the exact features and specifications of the bike, the official teaser has a tagline 'formidable' and reads as 'Hold onto your excitement as the Formidable is set to hit the street on 8th August.'
According to the company's official teaser on Twitter, the bike has a masculine perfection and is fast, fierce, fearless, and furious. There are many speculations doing rounds on the internet about the official launch. Some media reports suggested that the company might launch the Forza 350 maxi-scooter. A report by Autocar mentions that only few of these scooters were launched in the Indian markets and almost all of them were purchased and liked by the buyers.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launch bikes with different models ranging from 300cc to 500cc. BigWing is the premium arm of HMSI and buyers are excited to get their hands on the new Honda BigWing motorcycle that will be released today, 8 August 2022. Some of the other successful products under the same line-up that might hit the markets soon are CB500X, CB350RS, H’ness CB350, and CB300R.
Honda has not unveiled any features, specs and price details of the new premium formidable BigWing Motorcycle in India but according to many media reports, the bike will be a premium product within the 350-500 cc segment. Rest of the details will be revealed on the Honda BigWing launch event today.
