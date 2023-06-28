Nothing Phone (2) Pre-Order Begins From 29 June: Pre-order Benefits & Offers

Nothing Phone (2) global launch is officially confirmed by the company.
(Photo Courtesy: Latestly)
Nothing recently informed about its new smartphone- the Nothing Phone (2) which is a successor of the Nothing Phone (1) that was launched around a year ago. The Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently revealed that its upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will be introduced in the Indian market on July 11. Now even a landing page on Flipkart has confirmed the same since the pre-order for Nothing Phone (2) will begin at 12PM tomorrow, 29 June 2023. The company is also offering exclusive pre-order offers on accessories.
Let's have a look at the process to pre-order the Nothing Phone (2).
In case a customer wants to pre-order the Nothing Phone (2), they will have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000 to secure their order. After this, they will have to come back to the page between July 11 to July 20 and choose the variant they want to buy.
During this time period, they can either pay the remaining balance to claim the exclusive pre-order benefits or cancel the order. Pre-ordering ensures that you get the phone before the first sale.
Customers who pre-order the phone will be eligible for a 50 percent discount on the Nothing Ear (stick) and the Nothing accessories package and they will also get an instant cashback if they are customers of top banks.
Nothing claims that the upcoming phone features a 100 percent recycled aluminum mid-frame, 100 percent recycled copper foil and tin on the main circuit board, 90 percent recycled steel in 28 parts, and 80 percent plastic parts that are sourced sustainably.
