NoiseFit Halo 2 Smartwatch Launched in India: Check Features and Specifications

advertisement
NoiseFit has released its new flagship smartwatch, the NoiseFit Halo 2. The new model features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a rotating bezel for better navigation and an enhanced user interface. The smartwatch also offers a refined user interface with customizable transition effects like Zoom and Arc Rotation.
The NoiseFit Halo 2 watch also has an Always-on Display, allowing the user to keep the screen active without any screen activation. The new model comes with Tru Sync technology for enhanced Bluetooth calling which allows users to store up to 10 contacts and view their recent calls directly from the watch.
The NoiseFit Halo 2 also features the Noise Health Suite which tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress, and the Productivity Suite which helps in managing reminders and weather updates. The watch has a battery life of up to seven days and it supports over 100 sports modes and watch faces. Let us read more details below
The NoiseFit Halo 2 watch is available in five colors, including Elite Silver, Elite Black, Vintage Brown, Gold Blue, and Jet Black.
The leather and silicone strap variants of NoiseFit Halo 2 come for Rs. 4,499, while the metallic variant costs Rs. 4,999.
The NoiseFit Halo 2 smartwatches can be purchased exclusively from the official website at gonoise.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.
1.43-inch AMOLED display
Metallic finish with 3 strap options
Axe-cut rotating bezel
Bluetooth v5.3; calling support with Tru Sync technology
1-year warranty
IP67 water resistance
Customizable transition animations
100+ watch faces
100+ sports modes
7 days battery life
Health monitoring features like SpO2, heart rate, step count, sleep, stress, etc.
Productivity suite options like reminders, calculator, stocks, weather notifications, and more
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)