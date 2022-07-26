Netflix Offers External Subscription to iOS Users to Avoid Apple's 30% Tax

There's a new update to Netflix's iOS application, following which it will now allow an external subscription option. Whenever a user chooses this option, it will redirect the user to the company's website. According to reports, Apple levies a 30% tax on in-app purchases that are made through its App Store.

Netflix is not alone. Spotify also gives iOS users the option of an external subscription. A pop-up box appears and notifies the user that Apple is not responsible for any transactions for the subscription option in the Netflix app for iOS.