Netflix Loses Nearly 1 Million Subscribers – It’s Not as Bad as It Sounds

In a letter to shareholders , Netflix reported that it lost 9,70,000 subscribers in the second quarter of this year.

This, however, comes as relatively good news, as the company had revealed in April that it expected to lose 2 million subscribers. Its revenue for this quarter has also grown by 9 percent year-on-year to $7.97 billion.

Netflix attributed this loss of subscribers to password sharing, competition, sluggish economic growth, and the war in Ukraine. It estimates it will be able to add 1 million subscribers in the next quarter.

The company also pointed towards a Nielsen report that showed it was able to corner 7.7 percent of total TV viewing in the United States in June 2022, as compared to 6.6 percent last June.