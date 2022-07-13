Netflix's 'Squid Game' Makes Emmy History With 14 Nominations; Fans React

On 12 July, Netflix blockbuster Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English language series ever to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards. Moreover, five actors starring in the chart-topping series have also been nominated for their stellar performances, thus making them the first native Korean actors to receive Emmy nods.

The director of the global phenomenon, Hwang Dong Hyuk, has become the first native Korean to earn Emmy nominations for both Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.