Netflix's 'Squid Game' Makes Emmy History With 14 Nominations; Fans React

A still from the Netflix blockbuster Squid Games.
(Image Courtesy: Google)
On 12 July, Netflix blockbuster Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English language series ever to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards. Moreover, five actors starring in the chart-topping series have also been nominated for their stellar performances, thus making them the first native Korean actors to receive Emmy nods.
The director of the global phenomenon, Hwang Dong Hyuk, has become the first native Korean to earn Emmy nominations for both Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.
Actor Lee Jung-jae and Director Hwang Dong-hyuk even penned down heartfelt notes of gratitude and posted them through the official social media handle for Squid Game.
Needless to say, there is an outpour of support and celebration. Several fans took to social media to congratulate their favourite stars and express their joy at the strides in Korean representation. Some even pointed out how it took the Emmy Awards a long time to give foreign-language shows their due credit and that this recognition should not stop with Squid Game.
Here are a few reactions:
