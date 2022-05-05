Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Top Non-English Flim On Netflix Globally

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has taken Netflix by storm. Alia took to Instagram to share the film's posters and revealed that it has now become the top non-English film on Netflix globally. The film was released on 25 February this year and proceeded to break box office records. It seems the Alia Bhatt starrer is continuing to do the same globally.



It only took a week for Gangubai Kathiawadi to become the number one non-English film. It has topped in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and UAE. Moreover, the film has been watched a total of 13.81 million hours and has featured in the Top 10 Films in 25 countries across the world.