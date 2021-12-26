NASA’s James Webb Telescope Enroute to Space to Probe the Origin of the Universe

"Webb will study infrared light from celestial objects with much greater clarity and sensitivity than ever before. Unlike the short, tight wavelengths of visible light, longer wavelengths of infrared light slip past dust more easily," NASA said.

Webb was first targeted to launch in March this year. It was later pushed back to October due to impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as technical challenges.

But in September, NASA confirmed plans to launch the telescope into orbit on 18 December, which was again moved back to 22 December. Later, it was delayed again to 24 December. And then, the mission has once more been delayed until at the earliest 25 December.